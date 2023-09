Ukrainian Air Defense downed 17 out of 24 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by russia at Ukraine overnight into September 20.

This follows from a statement by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

"At night, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 24 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, 17 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian Air Defense," the message reads.

The Air Force specified that the enemy drones were moving from the south-eastern and northern directions.

As a result of combat work, 17 Shaheds were destroyed along the tracking route within Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

"Unfortunately, there have been several hits at an oil refinery in the Poltava Region, as a result of which the company's work has been temporarily stopped. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences," the Air Force concluded.

