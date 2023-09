Overnight into Wednesday, September 20, the russians attacked the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the Poltava Region.

This follows from a statement by Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

He noted that the anti-aircraft defense had worked well against enemy UAVs; however, there were also hits in the territory of the Kremenchuk Refinery.

"There was a fire. All relevant services are working on the spot. The plant's work has been temporarily suspended," Lunin said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that, as of now, there is no information about the victims.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the aggressor country, the russian federation attacked Lviv with drones on the night of September 19. A fire broke out in an industrial warehouse.

Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported that a dead man who worked there was found under the rubble.

Three warehouses were destroyed. Among them were warehouses storing windows, household chemicals, as well as premises where the charity mission stored humanitarian aid. In total, the burning area is about 10,000 square meters.

The fire caused by the morning shelling of Lviv has been extinguished.

The patrol police showed the first minutes after the russian attack on Lviv on September 19.