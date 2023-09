The aggressor country, the russian federation, attacked Lviv with drones overnight into September 19. A fire broke out. Two people were pulled out from under the rubble; a man is in serious condition.

This follows from a statement by Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi posted on Telegram.

As a result of the strike, a fire was recorded in an industrial warehouse on the territory of Lviv.

"All relevant services have gone to the scene," Sadovyi said.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said that one injured woman had already been pulled out from under the rubble.

"As a result of one of today's attacks in Lviv, a fire started in an industrial warehouse. At this moment, one woman was taken out from under the rubble. She is injured. There is a significant fire in the warehouses. All specialized services are working on the spot," Kozytskyi said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the air defense forces destroyed all 17 cruise missiles fired by the enemy overnight into September 18, as well as 18 out of 24 Shahed-type attack UAVs.

On the night of September 18, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type and Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles.