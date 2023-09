US will train Ukrainians at F-16 on its own territory - Austin

Ukrainian pilots will have the opportunity to train on F-16 fighters in the United States. Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin stated this during the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on Tuesday, September 19.

“I’m grateful to many friends here today - including Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Poland - for stepping up to lead coalitions. These coalitions are tackling specific capabilities, such as Leopard tanks, F-16 training, and Information Technology. And we’ll hear updates on their work later today. And to add to this group’s long-term support for Ukraine, I’m proud to announce that the United States is supplementing the F-16 training coalition with U.S.-based training,” Austin said during his opening remarks.

