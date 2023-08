The Chief Military Commissar of the Dnipropetrovsk Region during the war bought property worth millions of hryvnias.

The National Police has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Chief Military Commissar of the Dnipropetrovsk Region acquired property for USD 350,000.

The property of the Chief Military Commissar and his family has property, the value of which significantly exceeds his legal income.

For a year and a half of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, the head of the Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (military registration and enlistment office) managed to issue several cars and two apartments for his father in the city of Dnipro.

The person involved also registered an enterprise for a family member (an individual entrepreneur), which purchased non-residential premises with a total area of about 500 square meters.

However, no income reports from this subject of management were received by the tax authorities.

Operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, together with investigators of the regional police, conducted urgent searches at the place of work and residence of the head of the regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and persons close to him who were involved in criminal activities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) suspects the Odesa ex-Military Commissar Yevhen Borysov of illegal enrichment of UAH 188 million.