In 2024, Ukraine needs financial support from partners in the amount of USD 42 billion. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Like this year, next year we need financial support from partners in the amount of about USD 42 billion. We already understand where these funds can come from. This is the EU Ukraine Facility program, this is the aid of the United States, this is the IMF program, and the aid of our other friends and partners," he said.

In particular, in 2024, Ukraine expects USD 5.4 billion in tranches from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In addition, Ukraine has long-term cooperation programs with Norway, Japan, and is working on it with Canada and other partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the draft state budget for 2024 with revenues of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures of UAH 3.309 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.594 trillion or 20.4% of GDP.