Agricultural enterprises have sown 1.585 million hectares of winter crops, of which 1 million hectares of winter rapeseeds and 585,000 hectares of winter grain (wheat - 514,000 hectares, barley - 47,000 hectares and rye - 24,000 hectares).

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the previous week, farmers planted 336,000 hectares of winter crops for grain.

Most of the winter grain crops are sown in the Sumy Region - 84,000 hectares or 81% of the forecast, winter rapeseeds - in the Dnipropetrovsk Region - 103,600 hectares or 82.5% of the forecast.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early September, farmers began sowing winter crops.