RF attacks Ukraine with Shaheds and Iskander missile. Air defense down most of kamikaze drones

Overnight into Tuesday, September 19, the occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Russian troops launched Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones and Iskander-M ballistic missile over Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 27 Shaheds and one reconnaissance UAV.

This was reported in Telegram by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, a total of 30 attack UAVs were launched from the southeastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russia), as well as one Iskander-M ballistic missile, which the enemy launched from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

As a result of combat operations, the air defense forces destroyed 27 Shaheds along the tracking route in the Southern, Central and Western regions.

An operational-tactical reconnaissance UAV was also destroyed in the eastern direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Lviv with drones overnight into September 19. A fire broke out. Two people were pulled out from under the rubble, the man is in serious condition. As a result of the strike, a fire was recorded in an industrial warehouse on the territory of Lviv.