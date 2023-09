A mutiny is brewing in russia, which will lead to the fragmentation of the country. Ukraine knows who is leading the rebellion and how it is happening.

Oleksii Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), stated this on the air of the national telethon.

At the same time, he noted that there will be no second march to Moscow following the example of the Wagner mutiny.

"I think that this will not be a march [as it was with Prigozhin]. Let's remember how the collapse of the USSR took place in August 1991. What is brewing there, and the "grouping of the so-called GKChP [State Committee on the State of Emergency]," as it was in 1991, is already ripening there, and they are already gathering there; this is a well-known fact. And we understand who controls it, how it happens," Danilov said.

He noted that the russian oligarchic groups, who were living their own lives, should forget about peace after Putin's crazy decision to start the war.

"The matter of when there will be another rebellion in russia is a matter of a short period of time. We will see what time it will take, but the processes are underway. And the fact that in relation to Kadyrov (the alleged serious illness of Ramzan Kadyrov - ed.) is one of the factors that will also affect these processes," Danilov noted.

Asked whether international partners are ready for russia to disintegrate, Danilov noted: "Many are aware, but some believe that this process can be controlled, and such things can be assumed that will not allow russia to disintegrate. I can say that no one will be able to influence this, russia will be forced to fragment," Danilov said, adding that it will definitely happen in our lifetime.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, August 23, a private Embraer Legacy 600 plane belonging to the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, crashed in the Tver Oblast.

Prigozhin's plane could have been shot down by S-300 air defense systems that guard the Valdai residence of russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On August 27, Prigozhin's death was officially confirmed in russia.