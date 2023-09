The bulk carrier PUMA (Cayman Islands) left the Odesa seaport on Monday morning and is now heading to the Bosphorus through the established shipping corridor.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The vessel is loaded with 16,000 tons of metal and 14,000 tons of rapeseed.

The bulker entered the Odesa seaport on February 19, 2022 and could not leave the port due to the start of hostilities and the closure of the relevant areas of the Black Sea.

"The corridor defined by the navigation instructions of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is primarily used for the evacuation of ships that were in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Yuzhny at the time of the full-scale invasion. Given the blocking of the "grain initiative" and the growing world need for Ukrainian products, Ukraine is considering the possibility of using it for civilian ships transporting non-military cargo, in particular grain, mainly to African and Asian countries," the message reads.

It is noted that since August 15, 4 ships have already used the temporary corridor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first two civilian vessels used the temporary sea corridor in the direction of Ukraine and arrived at the port of Chornomorsk.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".