Citizens of Canada, Israel, and Spain begin to buy housing in Ukraine more often – Realtors Association

The President of the Association of Real Estate Specialists, Yurii Pita, states that foreigners have begun to buy housing in Ukraine more often.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, now the real estate market in Ukraine has significantly revived.

He noted that foreigners began to buy housing in Ukraine more often.

"The most interesting thing is that there are cases when people buy from abroad, from other countries," he said.

He added that these are citizens of Canada, Israel, and Spain.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, an estate on the Black Sea coast is being sold for USD 9.6 million in the Odesa Region. This is one of the most expensive estates put up for sale.