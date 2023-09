Poland threatening to impose indefinite embargo on grain from Ukraine if EU not extends restrictions

Poland intends to impose an indefinite embargo on all agricultural products from Ukraine, if the European Union does not extend the restriction of imports of Ukrainian grain until the end of today.

The Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Poland Waldemar Buda stated this, as quoted by PAP.

"If the European Commission does not issue a resolution on Ukrainian grain, Poland will publish its own at midnight. It will be indefinite," Buda said.

The publication notes that in its social networks, the Polish minister published a resolution ready for signing on the imposition of an embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products.

Buda also said that the grain issue should not adversely affect relations between Ukraine and Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, Politico said, citing its own sources, that most of the EU countries oppose restricting grain imports from Ukraine.

Recall that earlier Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland were in favor of the extension of the restriction.

At the same time, on September 14, Bulgaria lifted the ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

And Hungary announced its intention to expand the ban on other Ukrainian agricultural products to allegedly protect its markets.