Ukrainian pilots will begin training on F-16 in the United States in September, and the first stage will be learning English. The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat stated this in an interview with NV.

"The United States has already given permission. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. Where, if not in the United States? They have the best pilot training base. Therefore, we really count on the United States, because there are instructors, base, and opportunities to embrace more pilots," Ihnat said.

He also clarified that Ukrainian pilots with combat experience have already begun to train on F-16 from Denmark. They, along with ground personnel, were sent there "closer to Independence Day."

In turn, Ukrainian pilots are also trained in Britain, but without combat experience. Therefore, the training will be longer, Ihnat added.

He noted that the geography of the countries where the training will take place will expand.

Recall, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs about 160 fighters so that russian dominance in the air is not "absolute."

On August 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that 70 Ukrainian pilots and technicians are in Denmark, where they are trained on F-16 fighters.