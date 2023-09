As of September 15, farmers of all regions of Ukraine have collected 29.5 million tons of early cereals and legumes from an area of ​ ​ 6,763,000 hectares with a yield of 43.6 centners per hectare, as well as 5.7 million tons of oilseeds.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Currently, 5.823 million tons of barley have been ground from an area of ​ ​ 1,504,000 hectares with a yield of 38.7 centners per hectare.

Also, 22,151 million tons of wheat have been collected from an area of 4,690,000 hectares with a yield of 47.2 centners per hectare and 386,600 tons of peas from an area of 154,000 hectares with a yield of 25 centners per hectare.

Besides, 109,400 tons of millet have been ground from an area of 47,400 hectares with a yield of 23.1 centners per hectare, 100,200 tons of buckwheat from an area of 70,000 hectares with a yield of 14.4 centners per hectare and 55,800 tons of corn from an area of 11,900 hectares with a yield of 47 centners per hectare.

Other grain and leguminous crops have been ground in the volume of 831,000 tons from an area of 286,000 hectares.

According to the report, agricultural producers of all regions are finishing harvesting rapeseeds.

At the same time, 4 million tons of rapeseeds (yield - 28.7 centners per hectare) have been ground from an area of ​ ​ 1,395,000 hectares.

Sunflowers have been ground in the volume of 1.035 million tons of seeds (yield - 20.8 centners per hectare), collection has been carried out from an area of 498,600 hectares, soybeans have been ground in the volume of 624,800 tons (yield - 24.3 centners per hectare), the collection area is 257,000 hectares.

Sugar beet has been dug from an area of ​ ​ 14,100 hectares, 617,100 tons of sweet roots have been collected at a yield of 436.8 centners per hectare.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Grain Association predicts an increase in grain and oilseed crops by 9% to 80.5 million tons in 2023 compared to last year.