Due to bad weather, 162 settlements in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Kirovohrad Regions were cut off.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A thunderstorm front is moving across the country, which led to the blackout of 162 settlements in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Kirovohrad Regions. The energy infrastructure in the Kyiv Region was the most affected - 17 power transmission lines were damaged, and almost 27,000 consumers in 107 settlements remain without power," the message says.

According to the report, the 110 kV interstate overhead power line with Moldova was shut down, while the line was returned to operation in automatic mode.

Also, the 330 kV overhead line in the Kirovohrad Region was shut down for a short time. There was no loss of power to consumers, the line was also restored in automatic mode.

"Due to enemy shelling, networks were damaged in three districts of the Kharkiv Region. In particular, the 110 kV overhead line was damaged, which led to the blackout of 9,000 consumers. Repair work has already begun. Also, in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv Region, a gas pipeline was damaged by shelling from russian territory. A part remains without power consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv Regions," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, 43 settlements were cut off due to a thunderstorm in the Kyiv Region.