As a result of the thunderstorm, 43 settlements in the Kyiv Region lost power.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Thunderstorm and gale-force winds also caused the disconnection of about 9,000 consumers in the Odesa, Poltava, and Chernihiv Regions. In the Lviv Region, where more than 77,000 consumers were cut off due to a thunderstorm the day before, all consumers were restored... About 3,500 consumers were cut off in in the Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi district of the Kyiv Region due to damage to a 10 kV overhead power line. In a few hours, the damage was repaired, and consumers were restored," the message reads.

In the Donetsk Region, two 330 kV overhead lines were damaged by shelling, which led to the unloading of the TPP and the de-energization of one of the mines.

"Also, due to damage to the lines as a result of enemy shelling in the region, 12 settlements where 14,000 consumers are registered have been cut off. The repair works are taking place with the permission of the military. Some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv Regions also remain without power," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 31, due to bad weather in the western and central regions, about 100,000 consumers in 263 settlements were cut off.