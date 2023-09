Overnight into September 15, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 type UAVs from the southeast (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk - the aggressor country of the russian federation). Air defense forces shot down all the Shaheds launched by the russian occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the AFU.

Thus, it is reported that the launches of 17 attack UAVs were recorded, which were moving along different routes in the direction of Khmelnytskyi.

All 17 Shaheds were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense along the tracking route.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and other components of the Defense Forces were involved.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 29, the deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that Ukrainian intelligence is busy looking for a place where the russians manufacture Shaheds.

Earlier, the aggressor country, russia, began using analogs of Iranian Shahed attack drones for its production.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) believe that the russian Federation manufactures Shahed kamikaze drones (the russian version is Geran) on its territory in order to divert attention from Iran. Although the UAVs themselves, wherever they are manufactured, spare parts, even from European countries, will continue to be used.