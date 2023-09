The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee has announced a competition for 11 vacant positions of members of the Accounting Chamber.

A member of the committee, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Pavlo Frolov announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Rada Budget Committee decided to announce a competition for 11 vacant positions of members of the Accounting Chamber," he wrote.

According to him, the deadline for submitting documents to the competition for seven positions is set from September 15 to November 15, 2023.

He said that a second competition was announced for the remaining 4 vacancies of the members of the Accounting Chamber, because these posts are free from the time of increasing the composition of the Chamber from 9 to 13 members.

The deadline for submitting documents for a competition of 4 positions is set from September 15 to October 16, 2023.

According to Frolov, the increase in the composition of the Accounting Chamber to 13 members is not only doubtful in martial law, but also does not correspond to the practices of the work of the collegial higher audit bodies of the European Union states.

The MP noted that he registered a bill with colleagues in parliament, which reduces the number of members of the Chamber to 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, a MP from the Servant of the People faction, Roksolana Pidlasa, proposes to dismiss Tsezar Ohon from the post of a member of the Accounting Chamber.

In April, the Rada dismissed the head of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan.