The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed the chairman of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan.

250 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 8297 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Parliament expressed no confidence in Patskan and, accordingly, dismissed him from the post of the chairman and member of the Accounting Chamber.

The explanatory note to the draft resolution notes that the document is submitted for consideration in connection with the introduction to the Rada of a collective initiative to express no confidence in the chairman of the Accounting Chamber.

Member of the Rada from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak on his Telegram channel announced the appointment of a member of the Chamber Hennadii Plis as the new chairman of the Accounting Chamber.

"Well, we are waiting for the introduction of Hennadii Plis to the post of the chairman of the Accounting Chamber soon," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, the Rada appointed the former chairman of the State Audit Service Hennadii Plis as a member of the Accounting Chamber.

On December 1, 2022, the Rada did not support the dismissal of Patskan from the post of the chairman of the Accounting Chamber.

On November 15, Patskan, who is suspected of illegally receiving compensation from the state budget for renting housing in Kyiv, posted UAH 50,000 of bail.