The Ministry of Defense of Sweden gave Ukrainian pilots the opportunity to conduct flight tests of the fourth-generation JAS 39 Gripen multifunctional fighters.

Aftonbladet writes about this with reference to the written statement of the Swedish Minister of Defense Pal Jonson.

In the document, Jonson allegedly writes that Ukrainian pilots have successfully completed orientation training on Gripen fighters.

This stage of training includes test flights on aircraft and simulators.

It also includes training of the ground personnel who are engaged in the maintenance of the aircraft.

The JAS 39 Gripen is a fourth-generation multirole fighter developed by the Swedish company Svenska Aeroplan Aktiebolaget (Saab).

The abbreviation JAS stands for Jakt - fighter, Attack - attack aircraft, Spaning - scout.

Since 1997, more than 260 aircraft have been produced. They are in service with Sweden, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Brazil and South Africa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a group of Ukrainian pilots and ground crew members are undergoing training on Gripen fighters.

It will be recalled that on August 21, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Swedish television that his country has no intention of handing over Gripen aircraft to Ukraine.

At the same time, on August 12, Reuters reported that the Swedish government instructed to study the possibility of transferring Gripen fighters to Ukraine.