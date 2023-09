Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar has changed her message about the release of Andriivka, noting that the situation in Andriivka, Donetsk Region, is "very complex and variable."

Maliar announced this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Andriivka‼ The situation is very complex and variable," she wrote.

She explained her previous message by the fact that there was a communication failure between several sources of information reporting directly from the scene.

She added that there is some success in Andriivka and as of now heavy fighting continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Maliar said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine released Andriivka in the Donetsk Region. She noted that in the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving forward. On the northern flank, the enemy is trying to repel the lost positions, on the southern Armed Forces they are successfully advancing, the main battles continue in the areas of Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Klishchiivka.

After that, the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel wrote, that the statement about the capture of Andriivka is false and premature, serious and heavy fighting is currently ongoing in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, such statements are harmful, pose a threat to the life of personnel and harm the performance of combat missions.