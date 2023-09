The statement about the capture of Andriivka in the Donetsk Region is false and premature, as previously reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar. Such statements are harmful, pose a threat to the life of personnel and harm the performance of combat missions. This was stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the 3rd separate assault brigade on Thursday, September 14.

"Officially! The statement about the capture of Andriivka is false and premature. Currently, serious and heavy battles continue in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Such statements are harmful, pose a threat to the life of personnel and harm the performance of combat missions," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 14, Maliar announced that the Ukrainian military has to defend the liberated areas in the south of Ukraine from the assaults of the invaders, since the invaders do not want to leave their lost positions.