Overnight into September 14, Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces eliminated 17 out of 22 UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type launched by the russian invaders over Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Thus, from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., the russians attacked Ukraine with several groups of attack UAVs from Cape Chauda - Crimea; Yeysk and Kursk - the aggressor country of the russian federation.

A total of 22 Shaheds launches were recorded in the direction of the Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy Regions.

According to the results of combat operations this night, the message states that 17 enemy Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, September 13, russia launched 44 kamikaze drones of the Shahed type over Ukraine. The Air Defense shot down 32 of them.

In the Izmail District of the Odesa Region, as a result of a russian attack using attack drones last night, port and other civilian infrastructure was damaged, and a fire broke out.

In addition, on August 29, the deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, reported that Ukrainian intelligence is busy searching for a place where the russians manufacture Shaheds.