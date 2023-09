The issue of providing Kyiv with ATACMS and TAURUS long-range missiles has moved forward.

This follows from a statement by the Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, during the telethon.

According to him, the decision regarding Ukraine's acquisition of American ATACMS long-range missiles and German TAURUS long-range missiles has not been finally made.

"We are very actively engaged in this. The president holds negotiations or meetings every day to speed up the delivery of what has already been promised and to obtain new commitments from partners to transfer weapons to us. We are actively working on obtaining ATACMS from the United States and TAURUS from Germany. There is progress on both tracks," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 9, the American TV channel ABC News reported with reference to its own sources that the United States may include ATACMS missiles in a new military aid package.

The interlocutors of the channel said that the administration of the US president is considering the possibility of transferring ATACMS missiles.

At the same time, they added that plans to provide these missiles may change before the official announcement of new aid.

On September 4, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the German leadership's plans for transferring TAURUS missiles to Ukraine "are on the table."

He admitted that such a decision will be made in Berlin as soon as the USA announces the provision of ATACMS missiles.

The Presidential Office explained why Ukraine needs ATACMS and TAURUS missiles.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon neither confirmed nor denied the media information about the supply of ATACMS to Ukraine.