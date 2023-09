The russian large landing ship Rostov-on-Don and a submarine after the attack of the Defense Forces on the Ship Repair Plant named after Ordzhonikidze in Sevastopol are not subject to restoration. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov stated this on the air of the United News telethon.

"This is significant damage, and we can now talk about what is very likely - they are not subject to restoration. Yes, today there are good news - the destruction and damage of the large landing ship of the enemy Rostov-on-Don project 775, as well as a submarine, which is very important - the carrier of Kalibr missiles. Of course, this is good news for the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces, for Ukrainian citizens. And today, many Crimeans frankly and sincerely rejoiced when they heard these sounds of "blasts," because they understood that the demilitarization of Crimea from russian invaders continues," Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in the early morning of September 13, "a blast" occurred. According to the occupiers, the Sevastopol Marine Plant was attacked with missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

The russian ministry of defense did not specify which ships suffered damage due to "the blast."

On his Telegram channel, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, said that multiple explosions occurred in the South Bay area at about 03:20 a.m.

Later, he said that he was on the territory of the Sevastopol Marine Plant, which, presumably, was the target of a missile attack.

Razvozhaev said that as a result of the shelling, 24 people were injured, four of them are in a state of moderate severity.