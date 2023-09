The plant in the russian Tver region, where UAVs hit in the morning, manufactured products for the aviation and space industries.

A source in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this in a comment to hromadske.

They said that the Redkin Research Plant produced chemical products for the aviation and space industries.

According to russian media, a drone was noticed and eliminated at 5 a.m. Nevertheless, its wreckage fell on the territory of the plant and caused a fire. There were no victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in the early morning of September 13, a blast occurred. According to the occupiers, the Sevastopol Marine Plant was attacked with missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

The russian ministry of defense did not specify which ships suffered damage due to the blast.

On his Telegram channel, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, said that multiple explosions occurred in the South Bay area at about 03:20 a.m.