Kyrylo Budanov, who currently heads the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, is entering postgraduate studies at the Ostroh Academy in the Rivne Region. He is on the list of those admitted to postgraduate studies.

Suspilne writes about it.

Budanov's last name is on the rating lists of entrants to the graduate school of the National University of Ostroh Academy 2023-2024. He is in the first place there.

The university confirmed that Budanov became their postgraduate student on the evening course.

"Due to the fact that the Commander-in-Chief (Valerii Zaluzhnyi - ed.), nine combat generals and the commander of the 30th Army graduated from the academy, the academy became popular. There is a fairly powerful young teaching and research staff here, and it is absolutely nothing surprising that the most famous personalities in Ukraine enroll in master's or postgraduate studies at the academy," said the rector of the Ostroh Academy Ihor Pasichnyk.

He emphasized that we are talking about the list of those who have been admitted to postgraduate studies, and the enrollment order has not yet been issued.

In 2007, Kyrylo Budanov graduated from the Odesa Institute of Ground Forces.

We will remind, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the rank of lieutenant general to Kyrylo Budanov.