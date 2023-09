Rivne City Council Secretary Shakyrzian becomes Acting Mayor to replace Tretiak. What is known about him

Secretary of the Rivne City Council Viktor Shakyrzian has become the Acting Mayor of Rivne instead of Oleksandr Tretiak, whom the court found guilty of corruption and deprived of office for 1 year.

This is evidenced by information on the website of the Rivne City Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The powers of the mayor in accordance with Part 2 of Article 42 of the Law of Ukraine "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine" are exercised by the Secretary of the Rivne City Council," the website reports.

The new head of the city is 42 years old, has three sons and a daughter.

He is the chairman of the Rivne Together public organization and the political party of the same name.

Shakyrzian was born on November 20, 1978 in Babyn, near Rivne.

He graduated from the Rivne National University of Water Management and Nature Management in the specialty "Construction."

Since 2001, he was engaged in business in Rivne.

In 2012, he created and headed the Zakhid-Transbud company, which specializes in the construction and rental of special equipment.

In 2020, he was elected to the Rivne City Council on the lists of the Rivne Together political party.

At the first session of the VIII convocation, he was elected as the Secretary of the Rivne City Council.

He has distinctions and awards.

In May this year, Shakyrzian filed a lawsuit against his wife regarding divorce, which the court granted.

Besides, Shakyrzian sued the right to have their common son live with him, although his wife did not object to this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the protocol on corruption of the mayor of Rivne, Oleksandr Tretiak, was compiled by the deputy chairman of the NACP Artem Sytnyk, who himself has been a corrupt official for 4 years.

The Rivne Court of Appeal for a year deprived the Mayor of Rivne Oleksandr Tretiak of the post due to corruption, he was included in the register of corrupt officials.