Rivne mayor Tretiak deprived of post, and he himself officially becomes corruption official

The Rivne Court of Appeal has for a year deprived the mayor of Rivne Oleksandr Tretiak of his post due to corruption, and he was included in the register of corrupt officials.

This is evidenced by the corresponding entry in the register of corrupt officials, a copy of which is at the disposal of Ukrainian News Agency.

Article according to which Tretiak was prosecuted for committing a corrupt or corruption-related offense: Part 1 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Ukraine of Administrative Offenses.

The composition of a corruption offense: a person’s failure to notify in the cases and under the procedure established by law about having a real conflict of interest and committing actions or making decisions in conditions of a real conflict of interest.

The Rivne Court of Appeal found Tretiak guilty of committing administrative offenses under Part 1 and Part 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, imposing administrative penalties, in accordance with Part 2 of Article 36 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, in the form of a fine in the amount of four hundred tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, which amounts to UAH 6,800 (six thousand eight hundred), with the use of an additional penalty under Part 6 of Article 30 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, in the form of deprivation of the right to hold positions connected with the function of the state or local self-government for a period of 1 (one) year.

The court decision came into force on August 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Rivne refused to pay a fine for a corruption violation and appealed.

Chernihiv ex-mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko twice was added to the register of corrupt officials.