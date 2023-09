The Ukrnaftoburinnya Private Joint Stock Company has launched the 88th well.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrnafta, a major oil producing company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Specialists of PrJSC Mining Company Ukrnaftoburinnya launched the 88th well. Now, after eliminating technological shortcomings, the facility is stable. The problem arose after the completion of drilling: an influx of high-pressure produced water from the upper horizons was received. Repairs and water insulation work were carried out," the report said.

According to the report, in parallel, the company conducts the necessary geological measures to maintain the level of production.

"Production rate of the new well is 170,000 cubic meters of gas and 30 tons of condensate per day. It is also soon planned to complete the commissioning of the booster compressor station. This will slow down the natural fall in production," said Serhii Koretskyi, director of Ukrnafta.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnya to the management of Ukrnafta.

In April, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv transferred the corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnya seized within the framework of criminal proceedings to the Asset Recovery Agency.

Ukrnaftoburinnya is conducting commercial development of the Sakhalynske gas and gas condensate field.

Earlier, Ukrnaftoburinnya was affiliated with businessmen Vitalii Khomutynnyk and Ihor Kolomoiskyi.