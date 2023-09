President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada provide open access to the register of declarations.

This is stated in his proposals to bill No. 9534, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the suggestion of the head of state, access to declarations should be provided no later than 60 days from the date of entry into force of the law on the restoration of electronic declaration.

The declarations of the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, the Administration of State Guard, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, special police officers participating in hostilities, wounded, prisoners, peacekeepers and people located in the temporarily occupied territories will be exceptions for displaying in the public domain.

Access to their declarations will be possible only after the abolition of martial law.

However, the declarations of military personnel at the posts of ministers and their deputies, heads of central and local executive bodies and their deputies, employees of the apparatus of ministries, justice bodies that are part of military medical commissions, medical and flight commissions, employees in territorial recruitment and social support centers engaged in the preparation, organization, procurement of goods, works and defense services will remain open.

The NACP removes declarations from open access on the basis of a letter from the head or deputy head of the state body in which the declarant serves or works.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the law, which delayed the opening of public access to declarations by a year.