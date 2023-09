The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to defend themselves in the east and south of Ukraine, as well as conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol axis and offensive actions on the Bakhmut axis.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning briefing on September 13.

It is noted that 34 combat clashes took place at the front during the past 24 hours. The enemy conducted seven missile and 35 airstrikes and launched over 56 rockets using MLRSes on the positions of the AFU and civilian objects.

The operational situation remains without significant changes in the area of responsibility of the Operational-Strategic Group of Troops North on the Volyn and Polisskyi axes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active sabotage activities, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the border in the Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Armed Forces on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut axes, the occupiers do not stop trying to break through the defense of the AFU near Orikhovo-Vasylivka. In turn, the Defense Forces had partial success in the offensive operations in the Klishchiyivka area of the Donetsk Region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational Strategic Troops Group, Ukrainian defenders are firmly on the defensive near Avdiyivka and Mariyinka, where the enemy launched more than 20 unsuccessful attacks during the past day.

"In addition, all enemy attacks in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region, and south of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia Region resulted in significant losses for the occupiers, both in terms of manpower and equipment. At the same time, in the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk areas, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative, to put pressure on the enemy, carry out assault actions, and win back our land," the General Staff emphasized.

On the Melitopol axis, the AFU continued their offensive operation, inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and forced the enemy to withdraw from their occupied positions. As a result of the assault actions, our soldiers have partial success in the area of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces continue counter-battery fighting, destroying logistics, deployment sites, and firing positions of enemy units.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation has carried out nine strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated.

Units of missile troops, artillery, and unmanned systems hit ten artillery pieces, two anti-aircraft missile systems, a personnel concentration area, an electronic warfare station, a control post, and five Russian ammunition depots.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, servicemen of the Defense Forces and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the AFU in the area of Bakhmut destroyed the command post of the attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Russian occupiers.