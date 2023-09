Denmark has announced the twelfth military aid package to Ukraine, which was the largest donation of weapons and military equipment since the start of a full-scale invasion of russia.

The Ministry of Defense of Denmark announced this on Tuesday, September 12.

The military aid package is worth DKK 5.7 billion (USD 833 million). It will be divided into several parts in the following order:

DKK 4.3 billion in 2023;

DKK 1.4 billion in 2024;

DKK 52 million in 2025.

"A new package of donations to Ukraine in the amount that will provide military defense of the country with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft systems," the report said.

Note that the Danish Ministry of Defense did not specify what kind of weapons, military equipment or property Ukraine will receive as part of this assistance package.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 20, the Danish Ministry of Defense announced its intention to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

And on August 30, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that in Denmark the first Ukrainian pilots are ready to begin flight training on the F-16.