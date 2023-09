The Cabinet of Ministers has determined LLC Gas Supply Company Naftogaz of Ukraine without a competition for the period of martial law as the supplier of last resort in the natural gas market.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The limited liability company Gas Supply Company Naftogaz of Ukraine has been determined for the period of martial law and within six months after its termination or cancellation as the supplier of last resort without holding a competition," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, LLC Gas Supply Company Naftogaz of Ukraine announced the expiration on July 22 of the term of performance of the functions and duties of the supplier of last resort.