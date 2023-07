The Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC announced the expiration of the term of performance of the functions and duties of the "last resort" supplier.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC, which, in accordance with the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of July 22, 2020 No. 917 -p, was determined by the supplier of "last resort" and for the past three years has been the guarantor of gas supply for consumers left without a supplier, informs about the expiration of the term of performance of its functions and responsibilities as a "last resort" supplier from July 22, 2023," the message reads.

According to the notification, the provisions of Article 15 of the Law "On the Natural Gas Market" establish that the supplier of "last resort" is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers for a period of three years based on the results of the competition.

At the same time, taking into account the expiration of the term established by law, starting from July 23, Naftogaz of Ukraine will lack the grounds and technical possibility to provide consumers of the "last resort" supplier with the necessary volumes of natural gas in the entire balancing zone.

"Over the past three years, the company as a supplier of "last resort" has supplied gas to more than 9 million households, as well as almost 8,000 non-domestic consumers, including, in particular: heating and communal energy enterprises, as well as those that perform vital functions to ensure defense capability and food security," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers designated Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC as the "supplier of last resort" on the gas market for a period of 3 years.