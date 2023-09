Terrorist country of russia will probably save missiles for some time in order to resume massive attacks in the autumn and winter.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this during the telethon, RBC-Ukraine writes.

"It is quite likely that the enemy will save missiles for a certain period of time in order to prepare for other more powerful and massive actions," she said.

According to her, new attacks may be associated with the autumn-winter period, when the heating season will begin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 12 russian ships are currently in the Black Sea. And all russian missile carriers from the Black Sea have been brought to their bases due to strong storms in recent days. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine assesses the missile danger in the sea as quite high, since the readiness of russian missile carriers for use is high.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military destroyed 6 russian boats that tried to regain their lost positions from the water while maneuvering among the islands along the occupied left bank of the Kherson Region.