Over the first six months of 2023, the Ukrnaftoburinnya private joint-stock company received a profit of UAH 700 million.

The director of Ukrnafta Serhii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On June 29, we received permission from the AMCU, on July 7, certificates of acceptance and transfer of assets were signed. Ukrnaftoburinnya under the management of Ukrnafta works stably and efficiently. The company is led by professional management, Oleh Malchyk was appointed acting chairman of the board. In the 1st half of 2023, the company received UAH 700 million in profit. We have reason to believe that according to the results of the second half of the year, the Ukrnaftoburinnya will be able to earn almost three times more. We state the fact of a significant increase in sales prices. It was possible to eliminate technological shortcomings and start the 88th well," he wrote.

Koretskyi noted that Ukrnaftoburinnya increased production by 170,000 cubic meters of gas and 30 tons of condensate per day.

According to him, agreements with the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (Asset Recovery and Management Agency; ARMA) provide that 90% of the company's net profit will be transferred to the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnya to the management of the Ukrnafta, a major oil producing company.

In April, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv transferred the corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnya seized within the framework of criminal proceedings to the Asset Recovery Agency.

Ukrnaftoburinnya is conducting commercial development of the Sakhalynske gas and gas condensate field.

Earlier, Ukrnaftoburinnya was affiliated with businessmen Vitalii Khomutynnyk and Ihor Kolomoiskyi.