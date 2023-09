The State Property Fund has announced an auction on October 6 in the ProZorro.Sales system for the sale of the Volyntorf state enterprise with a starting price of UAH 190 million (excluding VAT).

This is stated in the message of the fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Guarantee fee for bidding - UAH 38 million (excluding VAT).

Volyntorf specializes in the production of peat briquettes.

The company has special permits for subsoil use at the fields Zasvittia Sytneliuk (for 18 years) and Soine (19 years).

"In general, the facility includes 109 real estate units (production, storage, administrative offices, etc.) with a total area of ​ ​ more than 21,000 square meters. The enterprise employs 302 people, and 164 vehicles are on the balance sheet," the statement said.

Also, the Volyntorf state-owned enterprise includes a separate division Manevytskyi torfozavod.

For the first half of 2023, Volyntorf received UAH 90.4 million of income and UAH 6.2 million of net profit.

As of June 30, 2023, the company had no overdue payables, and the current payables amounted to UAH 20.2 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July the SPF sold Rivnetorf for UAH 205 million.