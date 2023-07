The State Property Fund has identified Lend Grou LLC (Kyiv) as the winner of the auction for the privatization of the unified property complex of the Rivnetorf state enterprise with an offer of UAH 205 million.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the SPF, during the auction, the value of Rivnetorf increased 4.3 times (from UAH 47.1 million), 12 participants competed in the auction.

The winner of the auction has 20 working days to pay the cost of the lot, in addition to the winning rate, he must pay VAT - UAH 41 million.

At the same time, in case of refusal to pay, he will lose UAH 9.4 million of the guarantee fee.

The ultimate beneficiary of Lend Grou LLC is Oleksii Khalimon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SPF put up for sale Rivnetorf.

The company specializes in the production of peat semi-briquettes, as well as fuel milling peat for compost.

Production volumes make 60,000-80,000 tons of briquettes per year.