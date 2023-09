Russian troops conducted offensive actions in 3 directions, there were more than 20 combat clashes - General

Units of the russian occupation army during the day conducted offensive operations in five directions in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. More than 20 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian military and the invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening summary.

During the day, the russians attacked in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

Kupiansk direction

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully deter the enemy in the area of ​ ​ Novoselivske, Luhansk Region.

The enemy launched air strikes near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv Region.

Dvorichna, Kovalivka and Kyslivka of the Kharkiv Region were under artillery and mortar fire.

Bakhmut direction

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces successfully restrain the enemy in the Klishchiivka area of ​ ​ the Donetsk Region.

More than 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire. Among them are Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Kurdiumivka, Donetsk Region.

Avdiivka direction

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks near Keramika and Avdiivka of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy launched an air strike near Avdiivka.

Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out at Keramika, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Karlivka and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region.

Mariinka direction

In the Mariinka direction, during the day, our soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the area of Mariinka.

About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy. Among them are Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Illinka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka of the Donetsk Region.

Zaporizhzhia direction

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area of ​ ​ Novodanylivka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region were under enemy air strikes.

Novodarivka and Stepnohirsk of the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region suffered from artillery and mortar attacks.

In other areas of the front, russian troops did not resort to active actions, shelling the positions of the Armed Forces and frontline settlements with mortars and artillery of various types, as well as launching air strikes.

The occupiers reportedly launched 46 air and 10 missile strikes during the day. There were also 37 attacks using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) of various types.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, September 10, it became known that south of Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian military conducted a successful assault, which allowed them to enter the village of Opytne.

And today, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian special forces conducted a number of secret operations on the Chornomornaftohas gas platforms, which were captured by the russian federation after the annexation of Crimea.