Export of grain. Kuleba comments on rumors about possible concessions to russia in sanctions

Considerations about any sanctions concessions to the aggressor country of russia for its return to the "grain agreement" are unacceptable, since this will be an invitation for moscow to a new blackmail.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stated this at a joint briefing with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv, European Pravda reports.

Kuleba was asked whether Ukraine was aware of the alleged proposals of the UN Secretary General for moscow to lift some Western sanctions in exchange for russia returning to the Black Sea Grain Initiative and how Kyiv felt about this possibility.

"The question of zeroing out sanctions in principle cannot stand. Because if now something is "reset," then tomorrow russia will bomb an additional port and begin to blackmail the world with new requirements," Dmytro Kuleba emphasized.

The Foreign Minister noted that he is aware of "some forces that support russia's concessions in this demand."

"I clearly said that if someone has a desire to allow the family (of the Secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation Nikolai - Ed.) Patrushev (...) who despises, hates the West and wants to destroy it, earn a couple hundred million dollars from Rosselkhozbank - you can connect it to SWIFT. How these people will have any respect for themselves after that is difficult for me to imagine," he emphasized.

Recall that Ukrainian grain began to be exported through Croatian ports.