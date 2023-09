Ukrainian grain began to be exported through Croatian ports.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian grain has already been exported through Croatian ports. Thank you for this opportunity. Although this trade route is niche, it is already popular. We are ready to develop it by expanding the possibilities of the transport corridor. We believe that this logistics route will play an important role in bilateral trade between our countries even after the war," First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko said during a bilateral meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

According to the report, the parties also raised the issue of accelerating the localization of the production of demining equipment in order to start its production sooner at the capacities of domestic enterprises.

In addition, the parties discussed the importance of jointly solving the issue of export restrictions for Ukrainian exports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that after the development of the port corridors of the Baltic Sea, it will be possible to send about 10 million tons of Ukrainian grain through them annually.