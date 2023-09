The Interpipe Pipe and Wheel Holding has developed, mastered and tested a new premium, coupling connection Intrepid-MT, which was specially designed for the needs of oil companies in the United States and other countries of North America.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to its high strength and tightness, Intrepid-MT can be used as part of casing strings for running to directional and horizontal oil and gas wells. The connection can withstand the high torque load of the string during cementing or lifting operations. Intrepid-MT is certified for compliance with IV level of tightness (Connection Application Level IV) according to the requirements of the international standard ISO 13679," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, Interpipe reduced the sale of finished products by 37% to 524,000 tons.

At the same time, in 2022, compared to 2021, the company increased its profit 2.2 times to USD 204.4 million.

Also in 2022, Interpipe reduced its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 11% to USD 204 million and revenue by 13% to USD 981 million.

Interpipe is the largest producer of pipes and wheels in Ukraine, controlling the Nyzhniodniprovskyi Pipe Rolling Plant, the Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant, and the Niko Tube Nikopol Seamless Pipe Plant (all in the Dnipropetrovsk region).

In October 2012, Interpipe commissioned the Interpipe Steel steelmaking complex.