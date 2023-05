Interpipe Cuts Sale Of Finished Products By 37% To 524,000 Tons In 2022

In 2022, compared to 2021, the Interpipe pipe and wheel holding (Dnipro) reduced the sale of finished products by 37% to 524,000 tons.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, sales of pipes decreased by 36% to 384,000 tons, and railway products - by 50% to 87,000 tons.

Also, in 2022, the company reduced steel production by 39% to 595,000 tons, pipe production by 36% to 393,000 tons, and railway production by 51% to 84,000 tons.

It is noted that after the large-scale invasion of Russian troops at the end of February, the company stopped all production facilities.

At the same time, production was gradually restored in April and May 2022.

"However, it was not possible to reach the pre-war level of production, because due to the blockade of the Black Sea seaports, Russia's bombing of the transport infrastructure and the shortage of fuel, Interpipe was forced to rebuild the logistics chains of the shipment of finished products through the ports of the European Union. This led to an increase in transport costs 2.5-3.5 times depending on the route," the message says.

Also, the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure had a negative impact on production, resulting in a shortage of electricity and strict limits on its consumption for industrial consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, compared to 2020, Interpipe increased the sale of pipe and railway products by 17% to 776,000 tons.

Interpipe is the largest producer of pipes and wheels in Ukraine, controlling the Nyzhniodniprovskyi Pipe Rolling Plant, the Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant, and the Niko Tube Nikopol Seamless Pipe Plant (all in the Dnipropetrovsk Region).

In October 2012, Interpipe put into operation the steelmaking complex Interpipe Steel.