Laptops, smartphones, jewelry, suitcases and even toilet paper will be confiscated from russians upon entering

Due to the sanctions, cars, cosmetics, smartphones, laptops and other things can be confiscated from russians who try to cross the border with the EU.

This is stated in the explanation of the European Commission.

The confiscation is connected with the fact that EU sanctions against russia were extended in July. Now they have entered into force.

So, if a citizen of the aggressor country enters the EU in his own vehicle, this vehicle will be considered an illegal import and confiscated, even if the person did not want to sell the vehicle and entered Europe for a short time.

In addition to cars, other things will be confiscated: cosmetics, suitcases, laptops and mobile phones.

According to the new rules, russians are prohibited from importing the following categories of goods into the EU:

leather and fur goods;

semi-precious and precious stones;

toilet paper, shampoos and toothpastes;

cameras.

The ban also applies to the import of trailers and semi-trailers for the transportation of any cargo, as well as the transportation and use of yachts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Estonia plans to become the first EU country to legalize the confiscation of assets under sanctions related to the kremlin to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The European Union imposed sanctions against six employees of russian courts and special services working in occupied Crimea.