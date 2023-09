The European Union imposed sanctions against six employees of russian courts and special services working in occupied Crimea. The announcement was published in the official bulletin of EU legislation.

Sanctions were introduced not as part of the sanctions packages against the terrorist country of russia, but in accordance with the mechanism approved in 2020, which is called the European analogue of the Magnitsky law. It provides for the introduction of sanctions against citizens of any state involved in serious violations of human rights.

The list includes, in particular, prosecutors Elena Podolnaya and Anastasia Supryaga, FSB employees Denis Korovin and Vitaly Vlasov, judges of russian courts in Crimea Dliaver Berberov and Viktor Krapko.

All of them relate to the criminal prosecution by the russian authorities in Crimea of persons recognized as political prisoners. Among them is journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko, Crimean Tatar activists, including Nariman Dzhelialov, and representatives of Jehovah's Witnesses (this religious organization has been recognized as extremist by the russian authorities).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2022 Vladyslav Yesypenko, the freelance author of the Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe Crimea.Reality project, was sentenced in the annexed Crimea to six years in prison (the term was later reduced to five years). He was found guilty of possession of ammunition. Yesypenko claims that he was brutally tortured with electric current and beaten so that he would slander himself. However, the journalist does not admit guilt.