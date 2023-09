More than 3,000 pilgrims arrive in Uman, special mode for entry, exit and movement around city launched

More than 3,000 pilgrims arrived in Uman, Cherkasy Region, despite the warnings of diplomatic services and local authorities. A special mode for entry, exit, as well as movement has worked in the city.

The head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets announced this.

"Uman. From today, a special mode of entry/exit, as well as movement around the city, was launched. In particular, nine checkpoints function. Control procedures (remain), as they did last year. Law enforcement officers serve in enhanced mode. Foot patrols are involved," the report said.

Taburets noted that despite reservations both at the level of diplomatic services and the Regional Military Administration, there are already more than 3,000 pilgrims in the city.

The head of the Regional Military Administration recalled that the sale of alcoholic beverages and substances produced on an alcohol basis, as well as the sale and use of pyrotechnics, pneumatic weapons and toys imitating weapons, is prohibited in the pilgrimage microdistrict.

Besides, Taburets stressed that the curfew from 00:00 to 4:00 is valid for everyone.

"The Cherkasy Region is a hospitable region, but in our country there is a war. The whole set of measures that we are implementing is for the safety of local residents and visitors. I ask you to treat this with understanding," he added.

Earlier it was reported that a special mode would be introduced in Uman, Cherkasy Region, during the pilgrimage of the Hasidim, who annually visit the city for the period of celebration of Rosh HaShanah.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, despite the full-scale war, this year about 30,000 Hasidim are going to make a pilgrimage to Uman.

Last year, about 23,000 pilgrims visited Uman.

Recall that the Rosh HaShanah holiday or the Jewish New Year in 2023 is celebrated from the evening of September 15 to the evening of September 17.

According to the State Service for Ethno-Politics and Freedom of Conscience, more than 30,000 Hasidic pilgrims intended to come to Uman for the celebration of c.