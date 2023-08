Over 30,000 Hasidic pilgrims plan to come to Uman despite the war

According to the assessment of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience, more than 30,000 Hasidic pilgrims intend to come to Uman, Cherkasy Region, for Rosh Hashanah. This was reported by the press service of the department.

It is noted that representatives of the city and regional authorities, law enforcement agencies, border guards, diplomats, and customs officials informed about the readiness to receive more than 30,000 pilgrims.

"The priority issues that are currently being resolved are the procedure for entry and registration, ensuring the safety of pilgrims, the well-being of the neighborhood, living conditions, food for pilgrims, creating decent conditions for them to express their religious feelings," the State Service for Ethnopolitics added.

This year, a website and a hotline were organized for Hasidic pilgrims in Uman, through which information is provided about the features of the temple, the rules of stay, and round-the-clock support is provided.

From September 15 to 17, Hasidim will celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Representatives of one of the currents of Judaism - Breslov Hasidim - make a pilgrimage to Uman, because the grave of the founder of this current - Rabbi Nachman of Breslov is located in the city. Hasidim consider it their duty to visit the grave of Tzadik Nachman at least once in their life. They also believe that if they meet the Jewish Rosh Hashanah near his grave, then the next year will be happy for them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last year Hasidic pilgrims were promised fines and deportation if they violated the curfew.

The Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, is celebrated this year from September 25 to 27.

About 23,000 Hasidic pilgrims also arrived in Uman last year.