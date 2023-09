Ukraine and Sweden agreed on the joint production of the CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle. The immediate goal is the production of 1,000 Swedish infantry fighting vehicles for the Ukrainian army. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on her Telegram channel on Sunday, September 10.

Maliar noted that the CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle is called the best infantry fighting vehicle in the world, as no other infantry fighting vehicle has such protection.

"Infantry fighting vehicle CV-90: a Scandinavian beast that destroys enemies! The safety of people inside the CV-90 is ensured by strong reinforced multi-layer armor made of rolled steel sheets. On top - additional composite materials, and as a third layer you can install mounted armor modules. This combination protects the crew and the landing party not only from bullets and shrapnel, but also from detonation on mines, artillery fire and even from drone attacks," wrote the Deputy Minister of Defense.

The Swedish infantry fighting vehicle has an automatic 40 mm gun that can fire at a distance of up to 3 km with a maximum firing range of over 12 km. The CV-90 suspension is equipped with a chassis with Formula 1 technologies and adapts itself to the surface, which ensures extremely high cross-country ability, and rubber inserts in the tracks significantly reduce the noise level during movement: "Ukrainian defenders say that the Swedish infantry fighting vehicle is not even audible at 200 meters," Maliar explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the production of weapons with a range of over 700 kilometers to begin.

Also, the British defense company BAE Systems is starting to work in Ukraine.

On August 21, Zelenskyy announced that Sweden's CV-90 combat vehicles will be produced in Ukraine.