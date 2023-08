The British defense company BAE Systems starts working in Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The best weapons that currently help our soldiers defend Ukraine should be produced in Ukraine. The development of own production of weapons is a top priority. In particular, artillery - L119 and M777 systems, - armored vehicles - robust CV90. This is the armament of the BAE Systems company, which is starting to work in Ukraine," he said.

According to a message from the President's Office, Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of the multinational company BAE Systems with headquarters in London, which operates in the fields of arms production, security and aerospace.

The President thanked the company's CEO Charles Woodburn and the BAE Systems team for the visit and the decision to open a representative office in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that the weapons produced by BAE Systems, in particular the L119 and M777 artillery systems, the CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, are already actively operating in Ukraine, helping to bring victory in the confrontation with the russian aggressor closer and receiving extremely favorable reviews from the Ukrainian military.

According to him, Ukraine aspires to be a co-creator of a new effective system of European and world security, which is impossible without a powerful defense-industrial complex, for its construction Ukraine wants to attract leading defense companies from allied countries.

According to the results of the meeting, in the presence of the President and CEO of BAE Systems, the Agreement on cooperation on the localization of BAE Systems weapons production was signed between the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and BAE Systems.

A Framework Agreement on cooperation on repair, spare parts and production of new L119 light guns was also signed between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and BAE Systems.

At the end of the meeting, Woodburn presented Zelenskyy with a commemorative certificate, dedicated to the opening of the BAE Systems Ukraine office and the start of the company's cooperation with our country, which marks BAE Systems' commitment to steady support of the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Zelenskyy said in a traditional evening video address that Ukraine is determined to increase the production of weapons as much as possible, and there is funding for this.

On August 21, Zelenskyy announced that Sweden's CV90 combat vehicles will be produced in Ukraine.